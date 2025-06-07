Women’s police station gets a new look in just 69 days

Doddaballapur: Once functioning out of a cramped police quarters building originally meant for a single family, the women’s police station of Bengaluru Rural district has now un-dergone a remarkable transformation. In just 69 days, the station has been fully renovated and was officially inaugurated on Thursday.

Located within the premises of the Doddaballapur rural police station, the women’s police station was previously operating out of a small residential unit — a setup that significantly affected police operations. There was limited space for receiving com-plaints, conducting counselling sessions, and interrogating suspects, which ham-pered the station’s efficiency.

The transformation began after Inspector M.B. Naveen Kumar took charge on March 13. With a vision to improve the work environment and public service, he initiated the renovation work by March 29. He was supported by police personnel Lokesh, Hev, and Sunil Godrale. The project was made possible through CSR funds and contributions from donors, resulting in a completely renovated station within just over two months. Remarkably, a legal aid and counselling centre was also estab-lished within just 7 days.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba inau-gurated the newly renovated station. Speaking to the media, he praised Inspector Naveen Kumar and his team for their dedication and efficient execution of the ren-ovation. “They have not only renovated the station but also set up a special legal support centre. I extend my congratulations to them,” he said.

SP Baba further shared plans for additional facilities to better serve the public, in-cluding setting up a library and a dedicated playroom for children visiting the station with their families.