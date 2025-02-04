Work on Kulai Fishing Harbour Project Stalled Amid Fishermen’s Concerns

Mangaluru: The construction of a fishing harbour at Kulai in Dakshina Kannada district, a long-pending project conceived in 1989, has hit a roadblock following concerns raised by local fishermen. The project, estimated at ₹196.51 crore, is being jointly developed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), and the Government of Karnataka, with the Department of Fisheries serving as the project proponent and the NMPA as the implementing agency.

Work on the harbour commenced on 20 March 2023, with significant progress made on the southern and northern breakwaters. The southern breakwater, measuring 262 metres, is nearly complete, while 560 metres of the planned 831-metre northern breakwater has been constructed.

Despite clarifications from the NMPA and technical experts, local fishermen expressed apprehensions about the project’s parameters, including the length and layout of the breakwaters. Their concerns were escalated to local legislators, MPs, and the state’s Minister for Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Waterways. On 27 September 2024, the Department of Fisheries instructed the NMPA to halt work on the project until a resolution could be reached in consultation with all stakeholders. Construction has been on hold since 16 October 2024.

To address the issues, the NMPA formed a three-member technical expert committee comprising representatives from the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa, the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, and the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Chennai. The committee recommended a Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) GPS survey to validate the project’s alignment.

The survey, conducted on 6 January 2025 and reviewed by experts from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, confirmed that the alignment of the constructed breakwaters matched the original project layout as per tender documents. The expert committee’s report, dated 3 January 2025, also endorsed the findings, concluding that the project adhered to the approved specifications and layout.

The committee further emphasised the importance of maintaining quality standards to ensure the project provides the best facilities for the fishing community. However, resumption of work will depend on resolving the fishermen's concerns through continued dialogue with stakeholders.

The Kulai Fishing Harbour, when completed, is expected to significantly benefit the local fishing community, but its progress now hinges on achieving a consensus among all parties involved.