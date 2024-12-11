Workers struggle without bus facility in Asia’s second largest industrial area

Ramanagara: Harohall iIndustrial Area, in Kanakapura taluk the second-largest industrial zone in Asia, is facing severe transportation issues as workers lack adequate bus services to commute to their workplaces. With over 500 factories operating across three phases of the Harohalli Industrial Area, more than 15,000 workers are employed here. However, the lack of direct bus services from nearby regions has left workers reliant on expensive private transport options.

The industrial area is located 5 km from Harohalli town. Workers travel from places like Kanakapura, the district headquarters of Ramanagara, and other nearby areas. They have been demanding dedicated bus services for years.

Workers are forced to rely on private taxis, autos, and goods vehicles for their daily commute, often spending a significant portion of their earnings on transport. Night shift workers face even greater difficulties, having to pay higher fares for private vehicles. Residents and workers argue that establishing bus routes from Ramanagara through Harohalli to the industrial area would benefit not only workers but also students, farmers, and others needing access to markets, hospitals, and schools.

Currently, bus services only operate along the national highway, leaving workers to cover the remaining distance to the industrial area using expensive private transport. Despite repeated appeals over two years to Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain and the transport department, no action has been taken. Local residents, including social activist Prashanth Hosadurga, expressed frustration at the lack of response.

Nandakumar from Hanumanahalli highlighted the need for a bus route via Dodda Mudavadi, which could benefit residents of over 15 villages. The ongoing neglect of this essential public service has left thousands of workers and residents frustrated, urging immediate action from authorities to address this pressing issue.