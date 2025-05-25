Yamaha Hosts ‘Call of the Blue’ enthrals enthusiasts

Mysuru:

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. held its signature ‘Call of the Blue’ weekend event in Mysuru on Sunday, drawing over 700 motorcycle enthusiasts and riders to the GRS Fantasy Park. The event featured a range of experiential activities aimed at promoting Yamaha’s premium two-wheelers and strengthening engagement with the local biking community.

Participants took part in riding challenges such as the Gymkhana ride and slow balancing on a wooden plank, with expert guidance provided to help refine techniques. The event also offered hands-on interactions with Yamaha’s current product lineup, highlighting features such as advanced safety, performance, and design.

The initiative is part of Yamaha’s ongoing nationwide campaign to build a stronger riding culture and connect with enthusiasts through immersive experiences. The Mysuru event included a Biker’s Café, a MotoGP gaming zone, and stalls featuring Yamaha accessories and merchandise.

Yamaha's current product range includes sport, commuter, and maxi-scooter models such as the R3 (321cc), MT-03 (321cc), YZF-R15 series, MT-15 V2, FZ-X, and the AEROX 155, among others in the 125cc and 149cc segments.

The ‘Call of the Blue’ campaign was launched to promote Yamaha’s performance-oriented image and engage with India’s growing base of young motorcyclists. Similar events are planned across other Indian cities in the coming months.