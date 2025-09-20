Yatnal launches blistering attack on Swamijis, Lingayat leaders, BJP

Hubballi: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal accused certain “communist mindset” swamijis of conspiring to detach Lingayats from Hinduism for selfish motives. He slammed swamijis for misusing Basavanna’s ideals while continuing practices like paada pooje. Yathnal targeted former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, his son Vijayendra, Basavaraj Bommai and other Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders, alleging they were dividing the community for political gains.

He questioned why the Akhila Veerashaiva Mahasabha ignored Muslim reservation issues and accused it of being trapped between Yediyurappa, Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Khandre families. Yathnal demanded notices against those attending the Veerashaiva-Lingayat unity convention in Hubballi, calling it a “blackmail summit.”

Challenging BJP high command, he warned that if Vijayendra cannot openly declare Hindu identity, disciplinary action must follow. Yathnal insisted true Hindutva demanded standing firm, urging opponents to “join Congress” if ashamed. He alleged deliberate moves to split Lingayats and Vokkaligas to benefit Muslims, and described caste census as a “foolish survey” aimed at dividing Hindus.