Yeddyurappa afraid to visit Chamarajanagar: DK Shiva Kumar

Chamarajanagar: KPCC president D.K. Shiva Kumar said Chief Minister was afraid to visit Chamarajanagar for fear of facing the wrath of the people.

Speaking on Sunday after distributing Rs one lakh each to the families of the victims who died due to shortage of oxygen at the district headquarters hospital on May 2, he said that Yediyurappa should feel ashamed of himself for not consoling the families of the 36 victims.

He said the Yediyurappa government paid Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families whereas in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh distributed Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the oxygen shortage victims.

He alleged that the BJP government was number one in telling lies about Covid-19 deaths. While the government data shows 30,000 deaths in the second wave of Covid-19, the actual deaths were in excess of one lakh.

He accused the State government of shielding the officials responsible for the death of patients due to oxygen shortage. It failed to initiate any action against them even two months after the tragedy took place, he said.

He asked some party workers to shut up when their raised slogans hailing him as future chief minister of the State at Palya village in Kollegal. KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan , KPCC women wig president Pushpa Amarnath , Hanur MLA R Narendra accompanied the KPCC chief.