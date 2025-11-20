Young Leopard at Bannerghatta Biological Park Dies After Prolonged Illness

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park has announced the death of a young male leopard that passed away on Wednesday following complications stemming from a prolonged illness. The animal, estimated to be three months old at the time of rescue, was brought to the park from the BRT Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar on January 3, 2023.

According to park authorities, the leopard first showed signs of ill health on October 30, when it abruptly stopped feeding. A blood sample was collected for diagnostic examination, and the animal was found to be suffering from high fever, dullness and anorexia. Veterinarians initiated treatment, after which the leopard briefly showed signs of recovery and resumed limited feeding. Medication was administered orally by mixing it with meat.

However, the condition deteriorated again on November 13, when the animal stopped eating for a second time. Another round of blood tests was conducted, and treatment was resumed. Despite veterinary intervention, the leopard’s health continued to decline, and it eventually became recumbent.

The animal succumbed to its illness on November 19. A post-mortem examination revealed a massive accumulation of blood-tinged fluid in the thoracic and abdominal cavities, resulting in lung collapse and enlargement of the heart. The medical report listed hydrothorax and cardiac myopathy as the primary causes of death.

Visceral samples have been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAH&VB) for further analysis to determine the underlying cause of the rapid health deterioration.

Park authorities expressed regret over the loss and noted that every possible measure was taken to provide medical attention and supportive care throughout the illness.

Animals dying in the zoos is a common phenomenon and the reports of the same is sent as per the Recognition of Zoo Rules and Wildlife Protection Act to all the concerned with proper post mortem reports. Of late, media attention of animals dying getting published has forced the park to give press statements of animal deaths on a regular basis. This may seem alarming but this is becoming a new normal according to a statement by Surya Sen director of the facility.