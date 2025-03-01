Youth Goes Missing in Mangaluru, Protests Erupt in Farangipete

Mangaluru: A 19-year-old youth, Diganth, from Amemar village in Farangipete, has been missing since February 25. According to his family, he left home for a temple visit but did not return, raising concerns over his whereabouts.

His disappearance has sparked public outrage, with members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other groups staging protests on Saturday, accusing the police of inaction.

VHP leaders visited Diganth’s family to offer support, while local residents enforced a shutdown in Farangipete, demanding a thorough investigation. Protesters alleged possible links between his disappearance and local drug cartels, criticising the authorities for their handling of the case.

Amid rising tensions, demonstrators called for swift action, with Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA V. Bharat Shetty, and leaders of Hindu organisations joining the protest.