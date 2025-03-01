Live
- Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Jayanti Celebrated with Devotion in Sankapuram
- Tributes Paid to Madiga Martyrs in Aiza; Demand for 11% Reservation Continues
- Government Raises Kisan Credit Loan Limit to ₹5 Lakh Under Revised Interest Subsidy Scheme
- Empowering Persons with Disabilities: Telangana's UDID Initiative and Sustainable Energy Drive
- BJP District President Submits Petition for Infrastructure Development in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Follow Road Rules to Prevent Accidents: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy
- Animal Welfare Groups Demand Cancellation of Kambala Event at Pilikula Biological Park
- Protest Demanding Grassroots Democracy Restoration to Be Held in Udupi
- Fresh Concerns Over Wakf Amendment Bill 2024; Demand for Withdrawal Intensifies
- Karnataka High Court Quashes Police Notice Sent via WhatsApp
Just In
Youth Goes Missing in Mangaluru, Protests Erupt in Farangipete
A 19-year-old youth, Diganth, from Amemar village in Farangipete, has been missing since February 25. According to his family, he left home for a temple visit but did not return, raising concerns over his whereabouts.
Mangaluru: A 19-year-old youth, Diganth, from Amemar village in Farangipete, has been missing since February 25. According to his family, he left home for a temple visit but did not return, raising concerns over his whereabouts.
His disappearance has sparked public outrage, with members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other groups staging protests on Saturday, accusing the police of inaction.
VHP leaders visited Diganth’s family to offer support, while local residents enforced a shutdown in Farangipete, demanding a thorough investigation. Protesters alleged possible links between his disappearance and local drug cartels, criticising the authorities for their handling of the case.
Amid rising tensions, demonstrators called for swift action, with Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA V. Bharat Shetty, and leaders of Hindu organisations joining the protest.