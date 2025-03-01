  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Youth Goes Missing in Mangaluru, Protests Erupt in Farangipete

Youth Goes Missing in Mangaluru, Protests Erupt in Farangipete
x
Highlights

A 19-year-old youth, Diganth, from Amemar village in Farangipete, has been missing since February 25. According to his family, he left home for a temple visit but did not return, raising concerns over his whereabouts.

Mangaluru: A 19-year-old youth, Diganth, from Amemar village in Farangipete, has been missing since February 25. According to his family, he left home for a temple visit but did not return, raising concerns over his whereabouts.

His disappearance has sparked public outrage, with members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other groups staging protests on Saturday, accusing the police of inaction.

VHP leaders visited Diganth’s family to offer support, while local residents enforced a shutdown in Farangipete, demanding a thorough investigation. Protesters alleged possible links between his disappearance and local drug cartels, criticising the authorities for their handling of the case.

Amid rising tensions, demonstrators called for swift action, with Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA V. Bharat Shetty, and leaders of Hindu organisations joining the protest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick