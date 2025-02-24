Live
Youth Organisations Must Promote Holistic Development of Children: Sachitha Nandagopal
Haleyangady (Dakshina Kannada): The holistic development of children is essential for building a healthy society and a stronger nation, and youth organisations have a crucial role to play in this endeavour, said Sachitha Nandagopal, Member of the Juvenile Justice Board of Dakshina Kannada.
She was speaking at an event marking the World Day of Social Justice at Sri Vidya Vinayaka Yuvaka Mandala Hall in Haleyangady on Sunday.
Highlighting the growing concerns over juvenile delinquency and the rising number of children in conflict with the law, Nandagopal urged youth organisations to engage in socially responsible initiatives focused on education, ethics, and character-building. She emphasised that such efforts could positively shape the lives of young individuals in their respective communities.
Addressing the broader theme of social justice, she pointed to education, child rights, communal harmony, poverty alleviation, equitable resource distribution, unemployment, and environmental concerns as key issues requiring attention. To make her message more impactful, she incorporated role-play exercises involving children and youth in the audience.
During the event, Nandagopal was felicitated for her contributions to education, social service, and cultural development.
The programme was organised by My India – Mangalore, affiliated with Nehru Yuva Kendra under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. It was held in collaboration with Sri Vidya Vinayaka Yuvaka Mandali, Sri Vidya Vinayaka Rajata Seva Trust, Haleyangady Yuvathi Matthu Mahila Mandala, and Kishora-Kishori Sangha, Haleyangady.