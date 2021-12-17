Zoo animal adoption becomes dear as KZA raises rates

Mysore: The 149th governing body meeting of the Karnataka Zoo Authority has approved increase in the adoption rate of animals.

The meeting held on Wednesday at the Mysore Zoo was chaired by L R Mahadeva Swamy, chairman of the KZA. The hike will come into effect from January 1, 2022. The adoption cost of an elephant has been raised to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1.75 lakh per annum. Animal lovers can adopt for one day or month or year.

The KZA also hiked the entry fees for safari in Shimoga zoo and Bannerghatta zoo in Bangalore. The meeting also decided to upgrade the Vanasri restaurant in Bannerghatta in association with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and establish forest and nature museums in zoological parks.

Under the animal exchange, the Mysore Zoo has decided to bring 13 animals from all over the country. The Hampi Zoo has agreed to deliver two water horses from Bannerghatta. The KZA has requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take time off for opening the Belgaum Zoo. It was decided to invite Forest Minister Umesh Vishwanath Katti and district in-charge minister S T Somashekar to inaugurate the underpass of the Mysore Zoo.

The meeting approved contribution of Rs 3.6 crore by Infosys Foundation to set up new gorilla house at Mysore Zoo, Rs 99 lakh from RBI Notu Mudranalay to construct a house for Orangutans and decided to spend Rs 91 lakh for construction of a bear enclosure.

Chief Forest Conservation Officer (Wildlife) Vijayakumar Gogi, Forest and Environmental Biology Department General Secretary Sanjay, Authority Member Secretary BP Ravi, Authority members Gokul Govardhan, Jyoti Rachanna and Directors of nine zoos in the State participated in the meeting.

The Authority received a total of Rs 63.16 crore revenue from nine zoos in the State and other sources in 2020–21. The KZA spent Rs 56.85 crore. An additional ₹ 31.43 crore has been used to build 343 houses to keep animals.