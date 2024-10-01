Bengal Doctors Resume Strike: "Total Cease-Work" Today

In a significant escalation of their ongoing protests, doctors across West Bengal have resumed their strike and declared a "total cease-work" starting today. This decision comes in response to unfulfilled demands for enhanced safety measures and better working conditions in healthcare facilities.

The doctors, representing various medical associations, voiced their frustrations over recent incidents of violence against healthcare professionals and the government's lack of action. Dr. Abhijit Bhattacharya, a spokesperson for the striking doctors, emphasized the urgent need for systemic changes to ensure their safety while performing their duties.

The strike has raised concerns about the impact on patient care, with many hospitals operating at reduced capacity. Authorities have urged the doctors to return to work, highlighting the potential repercussions for patients in need of critical medical attention.

The strike is part of a larger movement by medical professionals in the state, who have been advocating for better protections and resources since earlier this year. The government has been urged to take immediate steps to address these concerns to prevent further disruptions in the healthcare system.