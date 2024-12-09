Bomb Threats Shake Delhi: Over 40 Schools Receive Explosive Warnings via Email

Bomb threats to schools in Delhi have once again caused panic. More than 40 schools in the national capital received threatening emails. The Delhi Police have been put on high alert and are conducting investigations.

On Monday morning, Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar were among the institutions that received threatening emails. Police revealed that several other schools had also received similar threats the previous night. The emails claimed that explosives had been planted on the school premises and demanded a ransom of $30,000 to prevent detonation.

Authorities immediately responded by deploying dog squads and bomb disposal teams to the respective schools. Students were sent home as a precautionary measure, and thorough inspections were conducted. So far, no explosives have been found.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the IP addresses from which the emails were sent. This incident adds to a series of bomb threats received by schools in Delhi and other parts of the country earlier this year. In October, a bomb blast near a CRPF school in the Rohini area created a similar stir.