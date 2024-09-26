Delhi CM Atishi Revises Wages for Unskilled and Skilled Workers

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has announced a revision in the minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers in the national capital, providing a much-needed boost to the city's workforce. This move aims to enhance the living standards of workers and provide better financial stability, particularly for those in low-income sectors.

The updated wage structure is set to benefit thousands of workers across Delhi, including those working in industries, factories, and other labor-intensive sectors. The government has emphasized that the new wages will be regularly reviewed and adjusted to align with inflation and the cost of living, ensuring fair compensation for all workers.

In her statement, CM Atishi mentioned, "The revision of minimum wages is a step towards economic justice for workers. We are committed to ensuring that every worker in Delhi earns a dignified wage that can support their families."

The revised wages are seen as a positive development for the labor market, reflecting the government’s focus on uplifting marginalized sections and supporting the city’s economic growth. The new rates are expected to be implemented immediately, with strict measures in place to ensure compliance by employers.