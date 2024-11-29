"Eknath Shinde Hints at Maharashtra CM Decision: Final Announcement in a Day or Two"

It remains to be seen who will become the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Interim CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde stated that an announcement would be made in a day or two. After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he spoke to the media in Delhi. He mentioned that a decision regarding the Maharashtra CM post would be finalized in a day or two.

He added that positive discussions had taken place regarding government formation and revealed that the final decision would be announced after further discussions in Mumbai. "There is good coordination among the allies of Mahayuti. We are all moving ahead positively and respect the clear mandate given to us by the people," Shinde said. "Soon, we will form the government in Maharashtra. Once a decision is made, you will all be informed."

Despite Mahayuti's significant majority, the suspense over the selection of the Chief Minister has continued for the past three days. In this context, Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar held discussions with Amit Shah. Meanwhile, it is reported that the BJP leadership is considering social equations in Maharashtra while deciding on the CM candidate.

Although Fadnavis is considered a frontrunner for the Chief Ministerial position, there are reports that the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership is contemplating other options.