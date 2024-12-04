Live
Kulhad Pizza Couple Divorce Rumors: Sehaj Arora, Gurpreet Kaur Unfollow Each Other
Rumours of a split between Kulhad Pizza Couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur spark as the duo unfollows each other on social media.
The popular “Kulhad Pizza couple,” Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, known for their innovative food business and strong online presence, have become the center of speculation after they unfollowed each other on social media platforms. This sparked trending discussions online.
Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, who gained widespread recognition for serving pizza in traditional kulhads (earthen pots), have built a massive following for their unique business concept and shared glimpses of their personal lives. However, their decision to cut digital ties has left fans wondering if the couple, once admired for their chemistry, is heading toward a divorce.
Their social media activity—or lack thereof—has fueled divorce rumors. The couple, who were known for frequently posting together, have refrained from addressing the speculation, leaving followers to piece together clues.
Previously, Gurpreet Kaur faced a cyber setback when her Instagram account was hacked, a situation the duo handled together. Despite that challenge, the account was successfully recovered, and the couple appeared united in the aftermath.
The couple’s journey to fame began with a viral video showcasing their unique take on serving pizza in kulhads. Their concept quickly resonated with viewers, blending tradition and innovation, and led to their widespread popularity. As their business flourished, so did their online presence, where they shared not just updates about their venture but also moments from their personal lives.