LIVE: Initial Bihar Poll Trends Signal NDA Majority, Nitish Kumar Heading Toward Fifth Term

In the early trends from the Mahua assembly constituency, Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing, raising a red flag for the Janshakti Janata Dal chief who was keeping a close eye on the polling and his son’s contest which was being seen as one of his most closely fought. Tej Pratap had won Mahua in 2015 on an RJD ticket and is now over against RJD’s sitting MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan and LJP( Ram Vilas) seeker Sanjay Kumar Singh in amulti-cornered contest. All eyes will now be on the Bihar Election Results 2025 which will decide if the JD( U) BJP- led NDA will continue in power or if the INDIA bloc led by the RJD will depose Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The two- phase pates had recorded high namer turnout as all the major political parties and alliances had stepped up their game and engaged in violent campaigning, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most fiercely fought choices in recent times.

With the first results trickling in, singer-turned-BJP candidate Maithili Thakur has opened up a big lead over her closest rival RJD’s Binod Mishra in Alinagar, as per the early Election Commission trends. She has so far polled 7,637 votes, and is currently leading by a margin of 1,826 votes over RJD Binod Mishra who has polled 4,633 votes so far.

According to the early Election Commission trends, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is set to emerge as the largest party while the BJP is not far behind as well. As the counting of votes is underway, the Mahagathbandhan’s parties are lagging far behind while the NDA has opened up a huge lead over the INDIA bloc which is hoping to stage a comeback with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face.