Mumbai Kurla Accident: BEST Bus Driver Sanjay More Reveals Details to Police About Fatal Crash

Seven people were killed and forty-two injured in a horrific BEST bus accident that occurred in Kurla, Mumbai, on Monday night. An electric vehicle called the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control on SG Barve Marg and collided with several cars and people over a 100-meter distance.

Inexperience with electric vehicles is cited by the driver

Culpable homicide not amounting to murder is the charge against Sanjay More, the driver of the BEST bus in Mumbai, who was taken into custody. When questioned by the authorities, More revealed that he was uncomfortable with the electric bus's automated gearbox. Before December 1, he disclosed, he had solely operated buses with manual transmissions for a private contractor. The Times of India said that he was perplexed by the electric vehicle's lack of a clutch.

Investigations and Claims from Eyewitnesses

According to witnesses, More looked drunk, but this is being looked into. As a potential explanation for the Kurla bus disaster, the authorities are also looking at mechanical failure. Preliminary findings indicate that braking failure might have contributed.

Under a wet lease deal, BEST operated a fleet of electric vehicles, including the 12-meter-long bus, which was produced by Olectra Greentech, a company based in Hyderabad.

Timeline of the Accident at Kurla

When the BEST bus in Kurla crashed into two-wheelers, two autorickshaws, one of which was totally crushed, and other pedestrians, the incident happened quickly. At the entrance to the Dr. Ambedkar Nagar housing complex, the bus finally came to a stop.

Those Hurt and Victims

Forty-two people were hurt in the tragedy, and seven individuals died. Four police officers who were on duty in the vicinity were among the wounded. At Seven Hills Hospital, Sion Hospital, and Bhabha Hospital, victims are receiving treatment; several are in serious condition.

Charges and Arrests

In addition to pertinent provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, Sanjay More has been charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The BEST's Reaction

According to the first report from BEST, which stands for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, the driver lost control of the car. The electric bus crashed through cars and pedestrians before it entered a Buddha Colony residential community, according to officials.

Many people in Mumbai are worried about the safety and functionality of electric buses as a result of the BEST bus news. In order to determine the exact reason of the tragedy, authorities are still investigating.