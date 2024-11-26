President Murmu Marks 75 Years of Indian Constitution with Commemorative Coin and Stamp

On Constitution Day, which commemorates 75 years since the Indian Constitution was adopted, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a commemorative coin, a postage stamp, and the first Sanskrit copy of the document at Samvidhan Sadan. Additionally, two books were introduced by the president: "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey."

"We are part of a historic moment, 75 years ago today the Constitution of India was adopted," President Murmu said in her speech, underscoring the event's historical significance. She praised government programs that strengthen marginalized groups and emphasized advancements in infrastructure, housing, and electrification.

"Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X. In his celebration of the event, Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the Constitution as a "mantra of national unity and integrity."

Babasaheb Ambedkar in particular was praised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving India a progressive democratic foundation through the creation of the Constitution. He wished everyone a very happy anniversary and referred to the Constitution as the "soul of India's democracy."





#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu releases commemorative postage on the occasion of 75 years of the Constitution of India at Samvidhan Sadan. pic.twitter.com/6pwKi3YbnF — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

The day was commemorated with promises to fortify India's democratic culture and thoughts on the principles embodied in the Constitution.