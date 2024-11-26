Live
- 'Scam of Rs 46,300 crore in BBMP', K'taka BJP leader files complaint with ED
- Govt’s bank guarantee waiver to cut financial burden on telcos, boost digital infra: Industry
- Google App Adds Search Links to Webpages: Details
- Rising star Vaishali Rameshbabu to return for Norway Chess Women 2025
- Sikkim CM calls on Guv, extends greetings on Constitution Day
- Narendar Kumar Ale’s Innovative Approach to Integrating AI and ML for Sophisticated Frameworks and Data Analytics
- New vaccine offers high protection against malaria
- Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad for IPL 2025: Key Players, Auction Purchases, and Team Overview
- BJP MLAs stage protest over arrest of ISKCON monk in Bangladesh
- Global foldable smartphone shipments decline in Q3, Samsung leads
Just In
President Murmu Marks 75 Years of Indian Constitution with Commemorative Coin and Stamp
President Droupadi Murmu marks Constitution Day by releasing a commemorative coin, postage stamp, and books celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution.
On Constitution Day, which commemorates 75 years since the Indian Constitution was adopted, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a commemorative coin, a postage stamp, and the first Sanskrit copy of the document at Samvidhan Sadan. Additionally, two books were introduced by the president: "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey."
"We are part of a historic moment, 75 years ago today the Constitution of India was adopted," President Murmu said in her speech, underscoring the event's historical significance. She praised government programs that strengthen marginalized groups and emphasized advancements in infrastructure, housing, and electrification.
"Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X. In his celebration of the event, Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the Constitution as a "mantra of national unity and integrity."
Babasaheb Ambedkar in particular was praised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving India a progressive democratic foundation through the creation of the Constitution. He wished everyone a very happy anniversary and referred to the Constitution as the "soul of India's democracy."
The day was commemorated with promises to fortify India's democratic culture and thoughts on the principles embodied in the Constitution.