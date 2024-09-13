SC Grants Bail to Arvind Kejriwal in High-Profile Case

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal, was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a high-profile case that has garnered national attention. The case, which stems from charges related to his political activities, has been a focal point of legal and political debates. Kejriwal, who has been an outspoken critic of corruption and a proponent of governance reform, welcomed the court’s decision.

The bail allows Kejriwal to continue performing his duties as the Chief Minister of Delhi while the legal proceedings continue. Supporters of Kejriwal have hailed the decision as a victory, while critics remain watchful of the ongoing case's developments.

This ruling comes amidst a politically charged environment, where Kejriwal’s governance model and his party’s success have both been lauded and criticized. The case will proceed as Kejriwal’s legal team prepares to address the charges in future hearings.