Shah Rukh Khan Reacts as Rana Daggubati Touches His Feet

In a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral, Rana Daggubati touched Shah Rukh Khan's feet during an event, leading to a delightful exchange between the two stars. The interaction took place during a promotional event where both actors were present, showcasing mutual respect between Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

When Rana Daggubati, known for his powerful performances in South Indian films, respectfully touched SRK's feet, the "King of Bollywood" responded with grace and humor. Rana explained his gesture by saying, "We're South Indian, this is how we do it." Shah Rukh Khan, touched by the gesture, acknowledged the respect with a smile and embraced Rana.

The incident highlights the strong bond and cultural respect between Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Fans of both stars took to social media to express their admiration for the humility and respect shown by both actors. The warm exchange further solidifies Shah Rukh Khan’s connection with the South Indian film industry, as he has worked with several Southern stars over the years.

This interaction also sparked conversations about how cultural gestures, such as touching elders' feet, are still cherished in Indian traditions, especially in the film fraternity. Fans are eagerly sharing the viral clip of the moment, celebrating the camaraderie between the two stars.