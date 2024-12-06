Winter Session Latest: Rs 50,000 Found in Rajya Sabha Triggers BJP-Congress Spat 

A probe has been launched after a bundle of cash worth Rs 50,000 was discovered on the Opposition bench in the Rajya Sabha. The cash, consisting of Rs 500 notes, was found during a routine security check on Thursday evening. CCTV footage from the Parliament House is now being examined as part of the investigation. The inquiry is being handled by officials from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, along with senior MPs and security personnel.

The incident was brought to light by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who informed the House about the discovery. The cash was reportedly found in the seat allocated to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The BJP quickly seized the opportunity to criticize the Congress party over the matter.

Singhvi responded, stating that he had spent only a few minutes in the House the previous day, and suggested the cash could have been placed by anyone.

BJP leaders have called for a thorough investigation, with some questioning why such a large sum of money was present in a time when digital payments are widespread. BJP MP Anurag Thakur stated that the truth must come out.

BJP MPs Kiren Rijiju and Deepak Prakash also weighed in, with Prakash making a controversial statement linking Congress to corruption, calling the incident a shame for the Parliament. Rijiju, too, stressed the need for a probe into the matter, citing the unusual nature of carrying large sums of cash in today’s digital age.

The Opposition, however, has rallied behind Singhvi, accusing the BJP of using the incident as a diversionary tactic. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called the allegations baseless, suggesting that the BJP was attempting to avoid discussions on key issues such as the Adani scandal. "We are not running away from the investigation. This is part of the BJP’s strategy to divert attention from the real issues," Ramesh said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticized the BJP for focusing on this matter instead of addressing the Adani controversy. They argued that the government’s tactics were designed to derail discussions on important issues.