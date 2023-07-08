10 Facts about Natural Diamonds

Here are ten amazing facts about natural diamonds to help you understand these magnificent works of nature that have captured people's attention for centuries with their timeless beauty and attraction.



Origin and formation:

Natural diamonds form deep in the Earth's mantle under extreme pressure and temperature conditions over billions of years. They are created from carbon atoms, the same element found in pencil graphite, arranged in a crystal lattice structure, making them one of the most complex materials known to man.

Rarity and rarity:

Despite their popularity, natural diamonds are rare. Only about one in a million diamonds mined worldwide are of gemstone quality. This rarity adds to its value and charm.

Geological sources:

Natural diamonds are sourced from numerous geological locations around the world. The main diamond-producing countries include Russia, Botswana, Canada, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Africa. Each region produces diamonds with distinct characteristics, contributing to their unique beauty and appeal.

Diamond Age:

It is estimated that most natural diamonds are billions of years old, dating back to the formation of the Earth's crust. Therefore, wearing a diamond is nothing less than a piece of ancient history.

Colour spectrum:

While diamonds are often associated with the traditional colour white, they come in a wide range of natural hues, yet only 1 in 10,000 diamonds is a fancy colour. These colours are created when trace elements interact with carbon atoms during the creation of the diamond. For example, chemical elements such as nitrogen, sulfur, and boron can colour diamonds in shades of yellow, green, and blue.

Clarity and inclusions:

Almost all natural diamonds contain minor blemishes or inclusions. These are the birthmarks that nature leaves within the gemstone. These blemishes can range from tiny crystals to fractures, and their unique patterns can be used to identify individual diamonds.

The 4Cs of diamond quality:

The value and quality of a natural diamond are determined by the 4Cs: carat weight, colour, clarity, and cut. These factors are internationally recognized standards used to evaluate and grade diamonds.

Diamond strengths:

Natural diamonds are incredibly durable and have a Mohs hardness 10, making them resistant to scratches and wear. We all know that we can scratch a diamond with another diamond.

The rarity, artistry, and stories associated with natural diamonds enhance their brilliance. Our appreciation of its value, distinction, and moral behaviour that maintains its integrity increases when we know its reality. Natural diamonds will never cease to amaze and amaze us with their timeless elegance, whether used in an engagement ring or passed down through the generations.