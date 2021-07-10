World Population Day 2021: Get to know, how China controlled its Rising Population

World Population Day 2021: The World Population Day is observed on 11th July, every year. The size of a nation's population has a major impact on its development and operations. The bigger a country's population, the more difficult it is to develop at a quicker rate. As a result, reducing overpopulation is essential, whether on a national or global scale, to ensure the long-term growth of our existing resources. China faced the problem of rising population and it implemented few measures to control its population, it helped the nation.



Theme for World Population Day 2021

Rights and Choices are the Answer: As to whether baby boom or bust, the solution to shifting fertility rates lies in prioritizing all people's reproductive health as well as rights.

How did China control its rising population?'

As per the United Nation, the China has a population nearing to 1,439 billion; it is largest in the world. The above nation had fears, that its population growth would hinder economic development, hence in 1979; the Chinese government has implemented one of the crucial policy in order to control its increasing population, a one child per family policy. It also implemented birth control programs and it offered economic incentives to families with fewer children.

In 2016, China abolished its decade long one child policy to combat its aging society as well as shrinking workforce. Now Married couples in China can have two children, they no longer have to apply for a family planning service.

World Population Day 2021: Quotes

1. When the family is small, whatever little they have, they are able to share. There is peace." - Philip Njuguna.

2. To save the world, to protect the tomorrow, we have to control the population today." – Unknown

3. Population growth is the primary source of environmental damage." - Jacques Yves Cousteau

4. Yet food is something that is taken for granted by most world leaders despite the fact that more than half of the population of the world is hungry. " - Norman Borlaug

5. "By improving health, empowering women, population growth comes down." - Bill Gates

World Population Day 2021- Slogans

1. Big family brings big problems too.

2. Control overpopulation to remain away from starvation.

3. Earth cannot carry the heavy load for long, so think about population control.

4. Plan your family and protect the planet.

5. Focus on the population to fight poverty and illiteracy.