7 Lab-Grown Diamond-studded Rakhi - cum -Bracelets That’ll Live on His Wrist All Year
If you’re going to pick a rakhi, choose one he’ll want to wear beyond the festival. This year, the ultimate sibling flex is bracelet‑style rakhis - keepsakes that blend heartfelt tradition with all‑day, everyday style. Think sleek leather bands, Lab-grown diamond‑studded charms, and personalised designs that turn Raksha Bandhan into a year-round fashion moment.
For the sister who knows her brother’s style (and wants major favourite‑sibling points), these rakhi‑cum‑bracelets are the perfect upgrade from the usual thread.
Here are 7 Lab-Grown Diamond Rakhi -cum- Bracelets by Akoirah by Augmont that will turn your heartfelt bond into a year-round accessory:
1. Personalized Initial Leather Rakhi cum Bracelet by Akoirah by Augmont
A rakhi that carries a sparkling lab‑grown diamond initial charm studded on a sleek vegan leather band. Simple, personal, and effortlessly stylish - perfect for the brother who appreciates subtle elegance and a piece he can wear every day, long after the festival.
Availability :
Mumbai - Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013.
Pune - Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014
Price: INR 29000/-
2. The Evil Eye Leather Rakhi cum Bracelet by Akoirah by Augmont
Protect your brother with style. This leather Rakhi cum bracelet features a lab-grown diamond‑studded evil eye at the center, blending age-old symbolism with modern design. A perfect pick for the brother who loves meaningful accessories with a stylish edge and one he’ll proudly wear long after the festivities are over.
Availability :
Mumbai - Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013.
Pune - Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014
Price : INR 15000/-
3. Zodiac Rakhi cum Bracelet by Akoirah by Augmont
Mark his zodiac in style with his zodiac sign studded lab‑grown diamond charm on rich tan vegan leather - a rakhi‑cum‑bracelet that blends personal meaning with a celestial touch, perfect for year‑round wear.
Availability :
Mumbai - Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013.
Pune - Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014
Price: INR 14999/-
4. The Faith-Inspired Swastika Beaded Rakhi cum Bracelet by Akoirah by Augmont
A beaded bracelet that doubles as a rakhi, a sparkling faith‑inspired swastika motif at the centre studded with lab‑grown diamonds. A meaningful keepsake that extends beyond the festival, blending tradition with timeless elegance.
Availability :
Mumbai - Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013.
Pune - Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014
Price : INR 7999/-
5. Akoirah by Augmont's Signature Rakhi cum Bracelet
Minimal and masculine, this rakhi features matte black beads paired with a lab-grown diamond-studded geometric accent. It’s a perfect choice for the brother who prefers understated luxury.
Availability :
Mumbai - Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013.
Pune - Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014
Price: INR 4999/-
6. The Evil Eye Rakhi cum Bracelet by Akoirah by Augmont
This modern take on the evil eye pairs lustrous black beads with a lab‑grown diamond‑studded centerpiece. Protective, chic, and effortlessly wearable, it’s a rakhi‑cum‑bracelet he’ll cherish all year round.
Availability :
Mumbai - Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013.
Pune - Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014
Price: INR 7999/-
7. Horseshoe Studded Charm Rakhi cum Bracelet by Akoirah by Augmont
Celebrate good fortune with a lab‑grown diamond‑studded horseshoe on rich, deep brown leather - a rakhi‑cum‑bracelet that doubles as a stylish lucky charm he can wear all year round.
Availability :
Mumbai - Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013.
Pune - Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014
Price: INR 9999 /-