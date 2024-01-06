A green pledge to plant 21 million trees for a greener and healthier India in 2024

In the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai in December 2023, which underlined the need for urgent action against global warming, India asserted itself as a leader of the Global South. Bhupender Yadav, the Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, reiterated India's climate strategy centred on three core principles Mission LiFE, Green Credit Initiative, and a commitment to equity and climate justice. A major focus for the country in the upcoming years, particularly under Mission LiFE, will be the promotion of tree planting aims to enhance green cover nationwide and conserve existing forests.

Many voluntary organisations committed to promoting afforestation efforts in the country are also keenly looking into launching more collaborative efforts between various stakeholders in 2024 to take the country’s Sustainable Development Goals to the next level. For instance, the social enterprise Grow-Trees.com, which has so far successfully planted nearly 19 million trees across India, has now taken a Green Pledge to plant 21 million trees in the upcoming year.

“We have initiated several projects, such as Trees for Forest and Wildlife, Trees for Water, and Trees for Tribals, to name a few, spanning over 23 states, under which nearly 18.9 million trees have been successfully planted. Once fully grown, these trees are expected to absorb 379 million kg of CO2. Our plan for 2024 centres around planting more trees in new areas facing the threat of rapid urbanisation. We will also actively promote our 'Greet with Trees' idea, where individuals, groups, and companies can embrace the concept of sustainable gifting by dedicating trees to their dear ones on various occasions,” says environmental champion Pradip Shah, who is also the co-founder of Grow-Trees.com.

The key findings of the India State of Forest Report (ISFR-21) also indicate that the afforestation efforts by environmental organisations are having a positive impact on India’s green cover. It states that the Tree Cover (small patches outside the forests) is on the rise and estimated to be 95,748 sq km, which is 2.91 per cent of the geographical area. There is an increase of 721 sq km in the tree cover of the country compared to the previous assessment in 2019.

Shah says that through coordinated efforts between various stakeholders, development organisations, NGOs, and environmental experts, this green cover can be extended further in the coming years. “Beyond environmental benefits, these tree planting projects also generate numerous low-skilled jobs for local communities. It also empowers rural women by increasing their income, thereby contributing to rural well-being and economic growth, “he adds.

