A musical on women empowerment inspired by Meera Bai

Meera Bai, the 16th-century Hindu mystic poet and devotee of Krishna, has inspired a musical production by Carnatic singer Sumitra Guha and Kathak dancer Shinjini Kulkarni with the underlying theme of women empowerment. Organised by Sumadhur Hansadhwani Trust, the play titled Veer Meera - A musical on Empowering Women will be held in New Delhi at Kamani Auditorium on July 26.



The musical aims to spread the message of women awakening and liberation by showcasing the ideology of Meera Bai and her warrior spirit, according to a press release. Conceptualised and composed by Guha and her disciple Dr Samia Mahbub Ahmad, the show will bring together an amalgamation of songs celebrating Meera Bai and her bhajans.

Scripted in a way that it narrates Meera's story as well as honours the women achievers of India who have excelled in the field of sports, arts, and business, the musical program will aim to send the message that "women's freedom is social freedom and the new India will be truly independent and powerful when its women are empowered".

As we draw towards the end of the 75th year celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, this event will eulogize the women of India, their spirit and soul with a resounding message that women’s freedom is social freedom, and the new India will be truly independent and powerful when its women are empowered.

“Meera Bai was the first feminist and a visionary who voiced against the wrongdoings of the society,” shares Vidushi Sumitra Guha. She adds, “Despite being from the royal family, she questioned the norms of animal slaughter as an offering for gods. She stood up to all established norms of honour, and to the authority of every mortal man around her. Through our musical we are showcasing her commitment, devotion, and bravery and signifying its importance for women of today’s generation.”

The show will feature a collection of songs that celebrates women power and achievements by narrating the story of true feminist – Meera Bai. Vidushi Sumitra Guha explains, “The performance will be a soulful and inspiring blend of music, bhakti and inspirational songs, dance and celebration of women achievers. The musical evening will have songs talking about Meera Bai and how stood against caste, creed, gender, inequality. The evening will also feature some bhajans written by Meera Bai. We are putting together a spectacle that celebrates women empowerment by celebrating a true visionary.”

Kathak dancer Shinjini Kulkarni explains how it's an amalgamation of music and dance in a never seen before format. “This event is designed in a way that people will not only enjoy the classical music and dance but also the set, costume, and lights. It promises to be a holistic spectacle to its viewers. The script is written in such a way that it highlights how Meera Bai was decades ahead of her time and provides lessons for all of us. It also honours and celebrates the courageous women of today and time and attempts to tell their tales.” The script of the show is written by Pandit Vijay Shankar Mishra.

The musical captures the essence of Meera Bai’s devotion to lord Krishna and her pursuit to stand up for the rights of the oppressed. “Even at that time and age, she had the warrior spirit to voice against her family and question the age-old tradition of Sati. She was also instrumental in voicing her objection to animal slaughter,” explains DrSamia Mahbub Ahmad

The project was first presented on stage in 2019, then on Doordarshan in March 2021, and again in March 2022 at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre which was very well received. The upcoming event will take the performances to a whole new level and will leave the audience moved and inspired with its grandeur music composition, production, set design, lighting and costumes.The event will also honour some notable women who have excelled in the field of sports, arts, business and other streams and who have embraced Meera’s ethos in doing so.