Abbu Sai Prakash Reddy and Yesheswini were crowned as Mr & Miss Fashion Gala 2024
3rd Eye Entertainments, an entertainment and event management company, successfully hosted the grand finale of first Season of Mr & Miss Fashion Gala 2024 at T Hub in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: 3rd Eye Entertainments, an entertainment and event management company, successfully hosted the grand finale of first Season of Mr & Miss Fashion Gala 2024 at T Hub in Hyderabad. Abbu Sai Prakash Reddy and Yesheswini were crowned as Mr & Miss Fashion Gala 2024.
The highly anticipated event saw the participation of 100 modeling enthusiasts from across India, out of which 30 finalists were selected to compete in the grand finale. The competition was judged by a panel of industry experts, including model and actor Sajjad, model and actor Eshwar Sai, actress and model Twinkle Kapoor, and fashion director and choreographer Vamshi Palle.
"We are thrilled to have organized the first edition of Mr & Miss Fashion Gala, which provided a platform for aspiring models to showcase their talent and compete for the coveted titles," said Rahul Doundigala and Pavan Kumar, Founders of 3rd Eye Entertainments. "The response from the participants and the fashion industry has been overwhelming, and we are excited to continue this as an annual event."
The grand finale saw the finalists competing in various rounds, including ramp walk, talent showcase, and personality round. The winners of Mr & Miss Fashion Gala 2024 received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, while the runner-up received ₹50,000.
The event was graced by the presence of renowned fashion designers, choreographers, and industry experts, who shared their insights and experiences with the finalists.
3rd Eye Entertainments expressed their gratitude to all the sponsors, partners, and supporters who contributed to the success of the event. The company is already looking forward to organizing the second edition of Mr & Miss Fashion Gala in 2025.