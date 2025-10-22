AIIMS Expert Reveals 4 Fruits That May Help Lower Colon Cancer Risk

Fruits are well-known for their nutritional benefits, but some varieties may also help prevent serious diseases like cancer. According to Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, regularly consuming certain fruits can play a significant role in lowering the risk of colon cancer, a condition that has been increasing among younger adults.

In a recent Instagram video, Dr. Sethi emphasized the growing concern over colon cancer and explained how incorporating a few specific fruits into one’s diet could offer protective benefits.

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruits are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, both essential for supporting gut bacteria and improving digestive health. Kiwis, rich in dietary fiber, promote bowel regularity, healthy digestion, and help prevent constipation. Apples are known for their protective effects on the colon, while watermelons, loaded with lycopene, combat inflammation and oxidative stress—factors linked to reduced cancer risk.

Dr. Sethi noted that including these fruits in daily meals is a simple yet powerful way to maintain gut health and potentially reduce colon cancer risk. However, he also advised that the information is meant for educational purposes and should not replace professional medical guidance.