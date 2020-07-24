Air steriliser launched to neutralise air from viruses like the Coronavirus

VirusKiller comes in as a solution to the possibility of airborne transmission of the coronavirus. World Health Organisation (WHO) also recently confirmed that virus can be transmitted through aerosols combined with droplet transmission in public settings like in very specific conditions, crowded, closed, poorly ventilated settings. The company in its press statement revealed that the product has been tested on the coronavirus (SARS CoV1) in the Institute of Medical Sciences, School of Medicine National Kangwon University, South Korea. The test confirms that the air is completely sterilised, and no virus survived when it was passed through the machine.

Oorja is importing the air sterilisers from South Korea-based INBair and Radic8. VirusKiller is also being tested in a lab in India for 15 different viruses & bacteria including Covid19 virus.





VirusKiller uses a two-stage process of filtration followed by sterilisation. The first process filters air through a set of mechanical filters that includes the pre-filter, HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter and activated carbon filter to eliminate larger particles like dust, pollen, smoke, and some volatile organic compounds. The purified air then goes to the reactor chamber, which sterilises the air by killing viruses with no by-products being released from the inside.



The patented sterilisation chamber of the product uses a process called photocatalytic oxidation (PCO), which maximises ultraviolet radiation and oxidation to give unparalleled results. Oorja is launching three types of air sterilisers in India: Hextio, VK- 401 and VK-102 designed for both personal and commercial use. VK 102 is a high-end air steriliser that provides a complete negative pressure sterilisation, which ensures that the contaminants from one room do not escape to another.

All the three air sterilisers require a simple installation process and maintenance and are available across India. For the past 16 years, the technology has been focused on killing airborne viruses and has since been installed in over 80 per cent of the hospitals in South Korea, all lung examination rooms, universities and more. There are more than 400,000 installations in South Korea.