Ajith Kumar gears up for GT4 Series at Belgium’s Iconic Spa Circuit

Actor and motorsport enthusiast Ajith Kumar has reached Belgium’s legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps to ramp up his preparations for the upcoming GT4 series, an event known for its intense endurance racing and competitive spirit. His presence on the track marks the beginning of a rigorous season of races across Europe under the banner of his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing.

The actor’s racing team shared a glimpse of Ajith trackside on Wednesday, posting a video on X with the caption, “Ajith Kumar, trackside today at Circuit de Spa, Belgium. Soaking in the atmosphere, gearing up for the endurance challenge ahead.”

The visuals show Ajith deeply immersed in the racing environment, watching the GT4-spec cars thunder past with focused intensity. The GT4 series is one of Europe's top sports car championships, built around GT4-spec machines and renowned circuits. With categories like Silver, Pro-Am, and Am, the series offers a platform for diverse driver profiles, especially amateur racers looking to make a mark.

Ajith’s racing calendar is packed this year, beginning with a race at Zandvoort in May, followed by Spa in June, Misano in July, Nurburgring in August, and concluding at Barcelona in October. Earlier this year, Ajith Kumar Racing earned accolades by securing third place in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025 and replicating the feat in the 12H Mugello event in Italy. The team, comprising international drivers like Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod, operates in partnership with Bas Koeten Racing for technical and logistical support.

Ajith, who not only races but also owns the team, continues to inspire fans by seamlessly merging cinema and sports, proudly representing India on international racing tracks.