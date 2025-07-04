Akanksha Sharma makes a bold fashion statement

Though her Telugu debut Laila opposite Vishwak Sen didn’t set the box office on fire, actress Akanksha Sharma is grabbing headlines with her fierce sense of style. In a recent photoshoot, Akanksha ditched glitter for grit, stepping out in a sharply tailored pinstripe blazer dress that balanced power dressing with bold elegance.

The oversized silhouette and plunging neckline brought a daring twist to the otherwise classic piece, while sheer black stockings and pointed stilettos added a touch of drama. The look exuded confidence—minimalist yet impactful, loud without being loud.

Her styling choices further elevated the outfit. Akanksha kept it refined with soft waves, understated contour makeup, and minimal jewelry, allowing the ensemble to take centre stage. Shot against sleek marble interiors and elegant hallway backdrops, the visuals had the polish and poise of a luxury fashion editorial.

More than just a fashion experiment, the look seems to reflect Akanksha’s evolving persona—strong, unapologetic, and poised. With effortless poses and unforced confidence, the actress proved that making a statement doesn't alwaysrequire sequins—sometimes, all it takes is sharp tailoring and sharper intent.