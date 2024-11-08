Akshaya Navami 2024: 7 Sacred Rituals to Invoke Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

Akshaya Navami, celebrated on November 10 this year, holds deep spiritual significance for Hindus. This auspicious day is marked by reverence toward Lord Vishnu and includes the worship of the sacred amla (Indian gooseberry) tree, believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and positive energy. Devotees perform various rituals, including lighting diyas, offering flowers, planting saplings, and observing fasts, to seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings and foster peace in their lives. These time-honoured practices are thought to remove negativity, improve health, and strengthen marital bonds, offering a path toward a harmonious and fulfilled life under Lord Vishnu’s divine grace.

1. Light a Diya with Camphor and Ghee

On Akshaya Navami, lighting a diya with camphor and ghee is considered sacred. Circle the amla tree 108 times with the diya as part of the aarti ritual. Additionally, feeding Brahmins, the poor, or those in need brings divine blessings, bringing prosperity and happiness into your life.

2. Plant or Donate an Amla Sapling

Planting or donating an amla sapling is an auspicious act on Akshaya Navami. Ideally, place the sapling in the north direction of your home. If that isn’t feasible, plant it in the east. This act is thought to address vastu concerns and invite positive energy into your home.

3. Observe a Fast

Fasting on Akshaya Navami is highly revered. Devotees offer amla as prasad to Lord Vishnu while worshiping the amla tree. After the ritual, breaking the fast by consuming the prasad is believed to purify one’s life from sins and promote physical well-being.

4. Worship Lord Hanuman

After performing rituals for the amla tree, offer sindoor, chola, and a paan leaf to Lord Hanuman. This offering is believed to help overcome life’s difficulties and bring harmony and prosperity.

5. The Yellow Cloth Ritual

Take a yellow cloth, place four amla fruits within it, and keep it in a copper or brass vessel in your bedroom closet. Change the amla fruits on each Navami tithi for five months. This ritual is believed to offer various positive effects.

6. Light a Diya with Sesame Oil

Lighting a diya with sesame oil and placing it under the amla tree is a special ritual for couples. The diya, combined with five pieces of camphor, is thought to bring marital happiness and prosperity. Both partners should partake in this ritual for greater harmony.

7. Offer Marigold Flowers and Conch Shells

Place five marigold flowers in a red cloth and offer it to Lord Vishnu, placing it in the east of your home. Including a conch shell in the offering is considered particularly auspicious. This ritual is believed to ward off negativity and enhance harmony in one’s home and relationships.