Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date and Significance

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated annually during the Vaishakh month. It falls on the Tritiya Tithi (third day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in Vaishakh. The term "Akshaya" means never diminishing, symbolizing the auspiciousness and prosperity associated with this day.

Date and Timing for Akshaya Tritiya 2024

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on Friday, May 10. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 04:17 AM on May 10 and ends at 02:50 AM on May 11. The most auspicious time for performing rituals and worship is between 05:33 AM and 12:18 PM on May 10.

Significance and Traditions

Devotees celebrate Akshaya Tritiya by engaging in charitable activities, offering prayers to deities, and performing rituals. It is believed that any good deeds performed on this day yield everlasting benefits. Many people choose to buy gold, houses, vehicles, or start new ventures on Akshaya Tritiya as it is considered highly auspicious.

Auspicious Activities and Shopping Muhurta

Akshaya Tritiya is considered propitious for various activities such as marriages, engagements, inaugurations, and other significant ceremonies. The day is marked by "Abujh Muhurta," which means there is no inauspicious time for shopping. People can engage in buying from sunrise to sunset.

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat

For those initiating new ventures or conducting ceremonies on Akshaya Tritiya, here are the auspicious Choghadiya Muhurats:

Char-General Muhurat: 05:33 AM to 07:14 AM

Labh-Unnati Muhurat: 07:14 AM to 08:56 AM

Amrit-Sarvottam Muhurat: 08:56 AM to 10:00 AM

Char-Uttam Muhurta: 05:21 PM to 07:02 PM

Conclusion

Akshaya Tritiya is a highly significant day in Hindu culture, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. It is an occasion for performing auspicious activities, buying valuables, and embarking on new ventures. Devotees observe this day with reverence and enthusiasm, seeking blessings for everlasting prosperity and happiness.