Alien day is an awesome day to recognize and appreciate the fantastic world of the Alien(s) franchise.

Beginning with the first film released in 1979 and spanning more than 40 years since, Alien (including the many films, books and games) has been an intense, unique and fascinating look into the question of whether other life exists in the universe.



Whether or not life exists elsewhere is exactly the kind of question that should be asked on Alien Day!