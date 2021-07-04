Alluri Sitarama Raju birth anniversary: Remembering Tribal hero who led fight against British

Alluri Sitarama Raju birth anniversary: The armed struggle waged by the revolutionary hero Alluri Sita Rama Raju is still an inspiration to the tribal people. Alluri Sita Rama Raju is treated as an idol by the Agency tribes. Alluri mobilised the tribal people and fought against the British rulers. He is known for attacks on Rampachodavaram, Addatigala, Devipatnam and Rajavommangi police stations and seizing of weapons that are recorded in station dairy and are the proofs and memories of his struggles. Alluri Sitarama Raju's birth anniversary is celebrated annually by the tribal people in the agency.



Alluri was born on 4th July 1897 to Venkata Rama Raju of Suryanarayanamma. Father Venkata Rama Raju is a professional photographer. Sitarama Raju did complete primary education in Mogallu and his higher education at Lutheran High School in Bhimavaram, Narasapuram Taylor High School, and Mission High School in Visakhapatnam.



Alluri Sitarama Raju who has been farming for some time in the village of Paidiputta turned revolutionary after facing the ill-treatment of the British. However, to change his vision of revolutionary attitude, Alluri Sitarama Raju's father's friend gave him 30 acres of land for farming where he, his mother, and brother used to work in fields together. Tribal people are the ones who mostly came to Alluri for his herbal medicine. Later, the death of his father's friend led Alluri Sitarama Raju to start a revolutionary movement. He sent his mother and younger brother to Bhimavaram and made his way into the forest. Sitarama Raju who resided in Paidiputta used to ride a bicycle every day to read magazines while the British kept an eye on him.



Earlier, the kingdom of Rampa was ruled by Munasabudara Bhupathi Raju and later it was undertaken by his successors who imposed taxes on crops and palm trees. Unable to bear it, the tribesmen revolted and Alluri supported them. Alluri Sitarama Raju, who thought that armed struggle was the only way to confront the British had prepared the tribal people to fight against the British army.



Alluri Sitarama Raju attacked the police stations on Aug 22nd, 1922 by attacking the police station in broad daylight where he sent a warning message, which reads "We attack you, protect yourself if you can" Brave us if you have gall" as he said, he attacked the police station at "Chintapalli" and seized 11 rifles, 1,390 Bullets, 5 Swords, 14 Bonnets and reported it in the station dairy, by signing in English. Later, on 23rd and on 24th August they attacked Rajavommangi police station. Sitarama Raju's style is to deliver the message before attacks in advance through chilli powder post, which is a notable point in the Manyam revolution.