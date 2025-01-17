Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Air Purifiers at Up to 60% Off

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is underway, offering significant savings on a variety of products, including air purifiers. With discounts of up to 60 per cent, this sale presents an excellent opportunity for customers to invest in high-quality air purifiers from renowned brands like Xiaomi, Philips, and others. These devices are designed to improve indoor air quality, making them an essential purchase for homes and offices, especially for those dealing with allergies, pollution, or dust.

Top Air Purifiers on Sale

1. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200:

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier, ideal for spaces up to 200 sq. ft., features a 4-layer filtration system, including a True HEPA H13 filter. This air purifier removes 99.99 per cent of allergens and pollutants, ensuring clean air in your home. With app and voice control features, it offers convenience and smart functionality. Available now at a 50 per cent discount, priced at Rs 6,550, down from Rs 12,990.

2. Honeywell Air Touch V1:

The Honeywell Air Touch V1 provides a 3-in-1 filtration system, combining a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter to eliminate 99.99 per cent of airborne pollutants. With a CADR of 152 m³/h, it purifies rooms up to 235 sq. ft. in just 12 minutes. This air purifier, perfect for both home and office use, is now available for Rs 4,987, down from Rs 9,999.

3. FULMINARE Air Purifier for Bedroom:

The FULMINARE Air Purifier is a compact and portable device equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter. It covers rooms up to 215 sq. ft. and operates quietly at just 40 dB, making it ideal for bedrooms or offices. It also features a night light, adding a soothing element to your space. The purifier is available for Rs 3,799, down from Rs 9,999.

4. LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier:

The LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier is a small yet powerful device designed for spaces up to 183 sq. ft. It uses an H13 True HEPA filter to remove 99.97 per cent of dust, smoke, and pollen. This air purifier is energy-efficient, running on just 7W, and includes a fragrance sponge for aromatherapy. Now available for Rs 5,499, down from Rs 10,900.

5. X-XONIER Air Purifier:

The X-XONIER Air Purifier offers advanced filtration with a 5-stage system, including a True HEPA H13 filter. It covers large areas up to 800 sq. ft. and removes 99.97 per cent of allergens and pollutants. With a CADR of 460 m³/h, it’s an excellent choice for larger spaces. The purifier is priced at Rs 5,999, down from Rs 25,000.

More Budget-Friendly Air Purifier Options

Amazon's Republic Day Sale also features several budget-friendly air purifiers, including the Sharp Air Purifier with Plasmacluster technology, Eureka Forbes Air Purifier, and the Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier. These devices offer effective filtration at affordable prices, with savings ranging from 25 per cent to 55 per cent.

Sharp Air Purifier (FP-JA30M-B):

At Rs 7,990 (down from Rs 16,500), this air purifier uses Plasmacluster technology to trap 99.97 per cent of pollutants, ideal for small to medium-sized rooms.

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355:

This air purifier offers a 4-stage filtration system and covers up to 480 sq. ft. It's now priced at Rs 9,996, down from Rs 19,000.

Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier:

With a coverage area of up to 462 sq. ft., this air purifier features a HEPA and carbon filter to trap 99.99% of dust, viruses, and odors. It is now available for Rs 9,999, down from Rs 14,999.

Premium Air Purifiers on Sale

For those seeking high-end options, the Coway Airmega 150 and the Winix Premium 4-Stage Air Purifier are among the premium models available at discounted prices.

Coway Airmega 150:

This air purifier features a 3-stage filtration system, including an Anti-Virus True HEPA filter, and removes 99.99 per cent of viruses and pollutants. It covers large areas and has a filter life of 8,500 hours. Available for Rs 14,900, down from Rs 34,900.

Winix Premium 4-Stage Air Purifier:

With a CADR of 390 m³/h and coverage up to 1,065 sq. ft., the Winix Premium 4-Stage Air Purifier is ideal for large spaces. It also features PlasmaWave technology for added protection. Now available for Rs 14,799, down from Rs 23,990.

The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 offers an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality air purifiers at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium model, there are deals available to suit every need. With discounts of up to 60 per cent on top brands like Xiaomi, Philips, and Honeywell, now is the perfect time to improve the air quality in your home or office.