“AMOEBA”: Celebrating the Journey of Telugu Entrepreneur Sri Motaparti Siva Rama Vara Prasad

The extraordinary story of Sri Motaparti Siva Rama Vara Prasad, a trailblazing entrepreneur who reshaped the corporate landscape of African nations, has been immortalized in the biography “AMOEBA”, penned by renowned author Sri Yandamuri Veerendranath. The book was officially launched today at a grand event held at Rajapraasadamu, Prasaditya Group, Masjid Banda, Hyderabad. Esteemed personalities, including Dr. Jayaprakash Narayana, graced the occasion along with representatives of Nava Sahithi Book House, the book’s publisher.





Sri Motaparti’s journey from a humble agricultural family in Kovvali village, West Godavari, to leading a global conglomerate with a turnover of Rs. 12,000 crores is nothing short of extraordinary. Starting his career in 1972 as a metallurgist earning Rs. 400 per month, he steadily rose through the ranks, relying solely on his knowledge, hard work, and vision. Today, he heads a diverse group of companies in steel, cement, chemicals, automobiles, real estate, and garments, with a workforce of over 20,000 employees across India and abroad.

Dr. Jayaprakash Narayana, while addressing the audience, remarked: “Sri Motaparti Siva Rama Vara Prasad’s story exemplifies the power of resilience, determination, and ingenuity. His unwavering commitment to excellence and employee welfare sets a benchmark for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Author Sri Yandamuri Veerendranath expressed his thoughts on writing the biography: “'AMOEBA’ is more than a book—it is an inspirational account of a man who turned obstacles into opportunities and conquered uncharted territories. His life is a beacon of hope for countless individuals aiming to achieve greatness.”

The book, published by Nava Sahithi Book House, Vijayawada, captures the essence of Sri Motaparti’s remarkable journey, offering insights into his rise against the odds and his transformative impact on the industries he ventured into. A representative from the publishing house shared:

“We are proud to bring this compelling story to readers. ‘AMOEBA’ is a testament to what one can achieve with hard work, vision, and perseverance.”

“AMOEBA” is now available at major bookstores and online platforms.







