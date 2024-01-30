An exhibition dedicated to the Late Gogi Saroj Pal

New Delhi: 'VAMA,' a remarkable art exhibition highlighting the creative brilliance of Delhi's artists, was officially inaugurated on January 27, 2024, by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, the Cultural Wing of the Delhi Government. The event featured the works of 37 contemporary women artists from Delhi. The exhibition, spanning six days as part of the Women's Art Exhibition, presents a diverse array of artistic expressions, including paintings, drawings, prints, and installations.

Hosted at the AIFACS Gallery, 1 Rafi Marg, New Delhi, the exhibition was opened to the public on January 27 at 6 p.m. and will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until February 1, 2024.

On the inaugural day of the event, the Delhi art community mourned the loss of the eminent female artist, Gogi Saroj Pal, making this exhibition her final showcase of artistic brilliance. Talking about this unfortunate event, Shri Saurabh Bharadwaj, Minister of Art and Culture, Government of the NCT, Delhi, said, "As we mourn the loss of a distinguished artist Gogi Saroj Pal, we dedicate Vama, the art festival, in her memory. Gogi Saroj Pal painted profound narratives of femininity on the canvas of life by blending creativity with reality to capture the intricate moments of the female soul. Even if her brushstrokes have left the canvas, her legacy continues to illuminate the path for generations to come."

This year, the artist list includes veterans like Gogi Saroj Pal, Shobha Broota, Kanchan Chander, Meena Deora, Santosh Jain, and Indu Tripathy, among other artists whose works are featured at the exhibition. Other artists presenting their artworks are Aarti Kashayap, Arti Malik, Alpna Mahajan, Anita Tanwar, Anjali Singh, Anju Kaushik, Avneet Chawla, Annu Gupta, Avani Bakaya, Bula Bhattacharya, Dipa Patowary, Divya Gupta, Gulistaan, Gulbahar, Hemavathy Guha, Him Rajani Nagar, Kezia Khan, Madhu, Neeti Joshi, Nitiksha Dawar, Nusrat Jahan, Preeti Singh, Priyanshu Chaurasia, Renu Jain, Saloni Tondak, Seema Mohaley, Simmi Khanna, Sonam Chaprana, Tanya Rana, Timsi Gupta, and Vandana.

Discover Bula Bhattacharya's thought-provoking digital prints, "Search-1" and "Search-2," exploring the nature of consciousness and the enigma of mental existence on archival papers. Delving into the essence of self and the external world, these artworks unveil hidden realities. Meanwhile, emerging artist Vandana Kumari addresses societal concerns through her impactful paintings, such as "Being a Girl Child" and "In Deep Fantasy," shedding light on issues like violence, gender disparity, and societal pressures. Her art passionately advocates for the global liberation of women, encapsulating the human condition amidst social challenges.

Annu Gupta’s ‘Changing Matrix’ explores the interplay of time and space, shaping individual experiences and creating distinct life meanings. Her second creation, ‘The passing's by,’ delves into the necessity of space in urban life, reflecting on societal changes and urbanization. Art lovers also explore Anita Tanwar's "2 Sakhiya Namak" paintings, which convey emotional depth through varied techniques, using colours like green, red, and blue to harmonise with the expressive shapes and rhythms. Another collection is Preeti Singh’s artwork named Habitat. Preeti's art embraces diverse themes - ecosystem, biodiversity, life on land and water, natural habitats, cultural heritage, habitat destruction, and extinction, drawing inspiration from her village in Himachal Pradesh. Upcoming artist Renu Jain's 'Intertwined with Nature' reflects life's connection to nature. Her artwork captures the essence of human emotions amid urban structures, prompting individual engagement with the ephemeral beauty of the natural world. In addition, artwork by Anju Kaushik and sculptures by upcoming artist Timsi Gupta, entitled "Symphony" and "Path of Life," are on display.