An honour to unsung heroes

Round Table India, will present "Pride of Telangana", for the third time, the earlier Awards were presented in 2018 and 2019 and took a break in 2020 due to pandemic. Pride of Telangana is a unique initiative to honour the achievers and felicitate the emerging personalities in the state of Telangana. As part of the prestigious awards, Round Table identifies and honours the unsung heroes who are instrumental in bringing about a silent revolution, as they make the community and society rich through their stupendous contribution.



"We are overwhelmed and grateful to have a high powered panel of judges from diverse backgrounds who have excelled and created a mark in the society at large. The Judges will be short-listing the award applicants, says Ishan Agarwal, Table Chairman, Round Table India. The awards ceremony is slated for the 26th of November, 2021.

Round Table India has always emphasised on the fact that education is a greatest enabler and helps individual to achieve their dreams. To fulfil this aspiration, Round Table India will contribute the entire proceeds from this event towards improving the infrastructure in the government schools and towards welfare of children from underprivileged sections, says Mr Chaitanya Dev Singh, Area Chairman, Round Table India.

As before, the categories for the 2021 awards have been curated with great care and thought process. The Thirteen categories for which Awards will be presented are sports, special award for women, NGO, retail, film artist, SME, administrative services, food & beverage, medical, start-ups, arts & culture, education, inner wellness.

Each category will have two awards, one for the accomplisher, the 'Achiever Award' and the other for the most promising talent in the field, the 'Emerging Award.' Individuals or Organisations who achieved name and fame in their respective fields and are a role model to budding aspirants in the category, will be eligible for the Achiever Awards. The Emerging Award is an attempt to identify and recognise the budding aspirants for their achievements and contribution in their respective fields.