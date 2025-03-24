Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation Committed to Strengthening Water Security

Water is life. It fuels agriculture, sustains livelihoods, and empowers communities. Ensuring sustainable water access is key to fostering economic growth and improving daily life in rural India.

Anandana – The Coca‑Cola India Foundation is committed to water conservation by supporting communities with projects focused on water harvesting, clean drinking water, watershed management, and restoring traditional water sources. Here’s how these initiatives are making a difference:

1. Turning Barren Lands into Thriving Farms in Anantapur

Anantapur, one of India’s driest districts, has long suffered from erratic rainfall and depleting groundwater levels, leaving farmers struggling to grow crops ( Source ). To address this challenge, Anandana, in collaboration with the SM Sehgal Foundation, launched Project Jaldhara.

The initiative led to the construction of five check dams, replenishing groundwater and reviving agriculture. Farmers who once struggled with barren fields are now cultivating multiple crops, ensuring food security and improved incomes.

"Before, our lands remained dry, and farming was unpredictable. Now, with water readily available, we can grow three to five crops a year instead of just one," shares E Sudhakar, a farmer from Kodur village.

2. Bringing Water Closer and Empowering Communities in Madhya Pradesh

For women in Bijawar block, Chhatarpur, the daily struggle of fetching water meant walking miles, leaving little time for work or education. Meanwhile, water scarcity had also driven migration, with many farmers abandoning agriculture altogether.

With Project Pragati Graam, Anandana and Haritika introduced stop dams and ponds, bringing water access closer to communities. The result? Women now have the freedom to focus on their families and aspirations, while farmers are returning to their land.

"Earlier, we had to carry water on our heads from distant sources. Now, life is easier, and we have more time for our children’s education," says Kalawati from Ganeshganj.

Makkhan, a farmer who had left Bijawar due to water shortages, is now back: "With better irrigation, I can grow multiple crops and support my family without taking loans."

3. Reviving Agriculture and Reducing Migration in Dholpur

Once a thriving agricultural hub, Tontari village in Dholpur faced severe groundwater depletion, forcing many farmers to stop cultivation and migrate to cities. Recognizing the need for intervention, Anandana partnered with the Lupin Human Welfare & Research Foundation to construct two check dams, restoring water availability.

Today, farming is flourishing again, and migration has significantly reduced.

Kamala from Dholpur recalls, "Every morning, I walked miles just to fetch a single bucket. But with rainwater harvesting initiatives by the Coca-Cola India Foundation, everything changed. The Coca-Cola India Foundation’s rainwater harvesting didn’t just transform my life—it sparked change across our community. Over 100 projects and billions of liters replenished annually prove the power of working together for a better future."

4. Strengthening Water Security and Livelihoods in Sikar

Sikar, a vast district in Rajasthan, has long struggled with erratic rainfall and over-exploited land, leading to severe socio-economic issues. High fluoride levels in water sources further worsened the crisis, affecting both human health and agricultural productivity. Forced by necessity, many families have had to leave their homes, migrating to the cities in a bid to secure better livelihoods.

In collaboration with SARA, Anandana implemented a water conservation initiative, constructing check dams and ponds to restore water availability. This intervention has rejuvenated over a billion liters of water, benefiting thousands of more people. Farmers, who once struggled with severe water shortages, now cultivate their fields with renewed confidence, growing multiple crops every year. This newfound water security has led to increased incomes and livelihood generation, reviving the local economy and community. Women, previously burdened with collecting water, now have more time for household and economic activities, fostering community resilience.

"Earlier, our sheep drank salty tanker water, and many fell sick. Now, they are healthier, and we’ve expanded our herd from 20 to 50," explains Gumani, a farmer from Mangra village.

From restoring barren lands to improving access to clean drinking water and enhancing community resilience, Anandana’s efforts demonstrate the power of sustainable water management. These initiatives not only provide immediate relief but also create long-term resilience for communities across India.