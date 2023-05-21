Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Catchy Slogans to Share with friends & Family

Each year, on May 21st National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed, so that national integration as well as brotherhood is celebrated. It is a very significant day.



Anti-Terrorism Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

1. Good wishes to everyone on this extraordinary day. I hope we would be able to get over some fear of ours on this unforgettable day.

2. Let’s spread happiness and joy on this day. Let’s forget hatred and terrorism across the world.

3. To get rid of terrorism we all need to be united, and we need to look for a solution that helps our youth get rid of this severe problem. Happy terrorism day, everyone.

4. Sending warm wishes to everyone on this extraordinary day. This day is no doubt, one of the most important days that we all must celebrate.

5. – This day is celebrated to show our fighting spirit against terrorism, and we all must celebrate this fantastic day to show our mettle.

Anti-Terrorism Day 2023 Messages

1. Life is one of the most critical assets, and this terrorist act has taken thousands of lives over the years.

2. – It’s us who need to make our youth aware of the harm caused to all of us by the terrorists.

3. -This day is undoubtedly one of the most important days for all of us and must celebrate this memorable day.

4. – I feel that if we stay united and try to tackle this inhuman act of terrorism, we can be successful, saving many lives in the coming years.

5. -On this day, we can conduct several webinars and let our youth know the kind of problems that we all are facing because of terrorism.

6. -No doubt terrorism can be stopped only when we can be united and on this lovely day, let’s unite to look for a permanent solution for terrorism.

7. -Terrorism has already affected many lives, and on this particular day, we should make our youth understand not to indulge in such activities.

8. -We all need to get together to raise our voice against this inhuman act of terrorism, and this day is a reminder for all of us to stay united.

9. -Every life matters, and on this day, we need to look for a long-term solution to this in the human activity of terrorism. I hope everyone is trying to find an answer to this on this unforgettable day.

Anti-Terrorism Day 2023 slogans

1. The world will not change unless you stop terrorism.

2. Stand united against extremism.

3. I think extremism is the worst crime on the planet.

4. Are you against terrorism just like me?

5. Do not spread guns, but spread love and peace.

6. We will be able to stop terrorism by being together.

7. Terrorists are disliked by everybody.

8. There is nothing like a world devoid of terrorist activities.

9. It is not the solution to kill innocent people.

10. Stop all sorts of terrorist activities for good.

11. No terrorism, no war.

12. Come together against terrorism.

13. All religions are against terrorism.

14. All terrorists are against the principles of God.

15. Terrorism spoils the intellectual aspect of humans.

16. Do not threaten innocent people with guns.

17. Terrorism cannot be considered to be an act of heroism.

18. Terrorism thrives amid anger and ignorance.

19. Terrorism is violence in the worst possible way.

20. Individuals inspired by democracy will turn their backs against terrorism.

21. Terrorism does not have any religion or nationality.

22. Terrorism is the worst crime a human can perform.

An old Video of Forces pledge to continue fight against terrorism

