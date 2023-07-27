Live
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
Just In
'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Know All About ‘Indian Missile Man’
APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary – He is credited with developing the Agni and Prithvi missiles and has inspired generations with his tireless work for the welfare of the country.
APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary – He is credited with developing the Agni and Prithvi missiles and has inspired generations with his tireless work for the welfare of the country.
He got the nickname Indian Missile Man after returning to DRDO in 1982 and conceived of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP). He strove to put India on a par with other countries in terms of missile technology and research.
He got the nickname Indian Missile Man after returning to DRDO in 1982 and conceived of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP). He strove to put India on a par with other countries in terms of missile technology and research.
Apart from being a noted scientist, Dr. Kalam also served as the 11th President of India. From being a driving force behind India's missile development, Dr Kalam soon became known as the "Chairman of the People" for his humbleness and lofty thinking.
Dr Kalam was congratulated with the Padma Bhushan in 1990 and received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1997. He is the author of several books, including his famous autobiography Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds.
Dr Kalam died in 2015 while he was lecturing at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong. The former president collapsed and died after going into cardiac arrest at the event.