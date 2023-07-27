APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Know All About ‘Indian Missile Man’

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary – He is credited with developing the Agni and Prithvi missiles and has inspired generations with his tireless work for the welfare of the country.

He got the nickname Indian Missile Man after returning to DRDO in 1982 and conceived of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP). He strove to put India on a par with other countries in terms of missile technology and research.

He got the nickname Indian Missile Man after returning to DRDO in 1982 and conceived of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP). He strove to put India on a par with other countries in terms of missile technology and research.

Apart from being a noted scientist, Dr. Kalam also served as the 11th President of India. From being a driving force behind India's missile development, Dr Kalam soon became known as the "Chairman of the People" for his humbleness and lofty thinking.

Dr Kalam was congratulated with the Padma Bhushan in 1990 and received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1997. He is the author of several books, including his famous autobiography Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds.

Dr Kalam died in 2015 while he was lecturing at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong. The former president collapsed and died after going into cardiac arrest at the event.