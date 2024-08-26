Apollo Cancer Centre Pioneers a New Era in Breast Cancer Surgery

In a significant medical breakthrough, Apollo Cancer Centre Hyderabad (ACC) has conducted Andhra Pradesh’ and Telangana’ first Uniportal Robotic-Assisted Breast Surgery (URABS) for breast cancer . This innovative surgical technique, performed by Dr. Jagdishwar Goud, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Hyderabad, and his team, offers a unique blend of precision and cosmetic benefits. This marks a new era in the treatment of breast cancers in the aforementioned states.

One in nine women worldwide face the formidable threat of breast cancer. According to WHO, in 2022, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer. As per GLOBOCON-2022 the number of breast cancer cases in India recorded was 192,020. This is roughly about 26.6% of the total 722,138 cancer cases recorded. The procedure allays the concerns of patients on the aesthetics outcome without comprising the quality of life.

Advanced surgical techniques, like U-RABS, prioritize minimal scarring with tissue preservation thereby ensuring that patients recover with minimal aesthetic impact. This holistic approach to cancer care acknowledges the emotional and psychological aspects of healing and empowering patients to regain their physical and emotional well-being.

Talking about the innovative surgery, Dr. Goud said, “Using a single, small incision of just 3 cm in the armpit, the surgical team accessed the breast area with the advanced Da Vinci Xi arms. The procedure allows for the sparing of the nipple and areola, significantly improving cosmetic outcomes for patients. The U-RABS technique not only offers a curative approach to breast cancer but it also ensures that patients can retain their body image post-surgery. This is particularly crucial for the psychological well-being of our patients.”

Explaining the technique, Dr. Goud, further added that the da Vinci Xi's "Endo-wrist" feature, offers greater dexterity than conventional laparoscopic or endoscopic devices, and enables precise operations in confined spaces such as the breast region. The team is also the first to have surpassed 5,000 robotic cancer surgeries (across all cancer types) in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

Dr. Ravindra Babu, Director Medical Services, Apollo Cancer Center, Telangana Region, stated, “This ground-breaking approach represents a significant advancement in the surgical treatment of breast a cancer. The ability to perform such precise surgeries with minimal scarring is a huge leap forward in patient care. The outcomes, we are witnessing are, incredibly promising, both in terms of oncological safety and patient satisfaction.”

Expressing her relief and satisfaction, Ms. Geetha (Name Changed), who recently underwent the URABS procedure for breast cancer, said, “I was extremely anxious about the surgery, particularly about the scars it might leave. But thanks to the team at Apollo and the URABS technique, I feel like I’ve gotten a new lease of life. The incision is barely noticeable, and I’m recovering well. ”

Apollo Cancer Center has been at the forefront of integrating advanced technologies into surgical care, and the introduction of URABS is a testament to this commitment. For select cases, the robotic approach offers a scar-free alternative. Early-stage breast tumors (less than 3 cm) can be effectively treated using URABS through a small 3 cm incision in the armpit, ensuring the preservation of the nipple and areola.