Armaan Malik makes history at Apple Keynote, shares global music dreams

Singer Armaan Malik has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian musician to attend Apple’s prestigious Keynote event at Apple Park, Cupertino. Known for his soulful voice and versatility, Armaan now has his sights set on taking Indian music to the international stage.

Reflecting on the experience, the singer described the event as a masterclass in blending creativity with precision.

“The whole experience unfolded like a story, with every detail — the pacing, the light, the way ideas were revealed — carrying a clear intention. I walked away thinking about how even the smallest, invisible choices can transform the way people feel. That’s what I want my music to be — not just heard, but felt in those invisible spaces where art and emotion meet,” Armaan said.

The 29-year-old singer also took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event. In his post, he was seen alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook and actress Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

Captioning the pictures, he wrote, “Front row to the future today at @apple’s keynote. I got to witness not just new product launches, but conversations that brought together people from across the world, different industries and walks of life.

So inspiring to see how technology continues to connect us all.”

During his visit, Armaan also met global music icons, including Latin star Rauw Alejandro and K-pop sensation Yunho from ATEEZ. Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda shared her own snapshots and videos from the event, including a candid moment with Tim Cook and glimpses of the Apple CEO engaging with attendees on the rainbow stage.

For Armaan Malik, the experience was more than an invite — it was a step closer to his vision of making Indian music resonate on a global scale.