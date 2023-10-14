Ashtami Vrat 2023 Know the significance, date and timings of this auspicious fasting ritual

Navratri will begin on October 15 this year and continue till October 24. We have often heard that it is important to fast during this time as it could bring blessings to life. It is believed that fasting on the day of Ashtami, known as Ashtami Vrat, is considered very special as Goddess Durga will grant her devotees her blessings and fulfill all her wishes. A famous astrologer from Deoghar, Jharkhand, Pandit Nandkishore Mudgal, talks about the importance of observing the fast Ashtami Vrat. You should try to fast for the nine days of the festival.

For some reason, if they are unable to do so, they can please Goddess Durga by fasting on Ashtami day. By doing this, they will be able to make the Goddess happy. This year, Ashtami will be celebrated on October 22. This is also the day of Kanya Pujan, where nine girls are celebrated or worshiped as the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Ashtami tithi will reportedly start at 9:55 pm. m. on Saturday, October 21 and will end at 8:05 p.m. m. the next day, October 22. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga are also scheduled on this day, which are believed to be very auspicious.

Navratri is celebrated all over India with great pomp and enthusiasm. On these nine auspicious days, all nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped. People celebrate the occasion by performing dances in honour of the goddess. They wear beautiful and colourful costumes. Devotees display idols of Goddess Durga in their homes and temples. These idols are decorated with flowers and offerings.

From the first day to the third day, Durga is worshiped as the goddess of power. From the fourth to the sixth day, Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth, is worshiped. On the seventh and eighth day, Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom and knowledge, is worshiped. The ninth day is for Kanya Pujan, where all forms of the goddess are worshiped.