Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 10 powerful Slogans Which Stirred the Freedom Movement

10 Powerful Slogans of our Freedom Fighters



1. Tum Mujhe Khoon Do Main Tumhai Azadi Dunga-Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This slogan has inspired the youth and also urged to join the Indian National Army to fight against the British and Make India a free nation.

2. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna ab hamara dil me hai -Ramprasad Bismil : These powerful words challenged British Imperialism. Bismil was known to be one of the most talented patriotic writers of his time. He was a revolutionary and he was hanged at Gorkhpur jail in the month of December, 1927 for his involvement in Kakori Train loot incident.

3. Aaram haram Hai -Jawaharlal Nehru, was first Prime Minister of independent India, he gave this clarion call to the country men to engage in building a newborn nation.

4. Freedom is my Birth Right -Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Swaraj is my birthright and I sall have it, this powerful slogan was coined by Bal Gangadhar Tilak. This slogan ignited the spark of patriotism among many during freedom struggle.

5. Vande Mataram -Bankin Chandra Chatterjee: A revolutionary writer, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's 1892 novel Anandmath has penned in Sanskrit language. In the year, 1896 session of the Indian National Congress Rabindranath Tagore first recited this poem. It has become a popular patriotic song among the freedom fighters. After India's independence, it became nation's national song.

6. Inquilab Zindabad-Bhagat Singh-This slogan was popularized by revolutionary Bhagat Singh, but it was actually coined by Urdu poet Hasrat Mohani in the year, 1921. The words have awakened the youth so that they fight against the monarchy during the British Regime.

7. Karo Ya Maro-Mahatma Gandhi-The father of the nation, while delivering his speech after the meeting of the All India Congress Committee on 7th August, 1942, before the launch of Quit India movement, stated. "Mere Jail Jane se Kuch nhi hoga: Karo ya Maro". The clarion call "Do or Die" was defining moment in the India's history of freedom struggle, which has inspired the countrymen to participate in Quit India Movement in large numbers.

8. Satyamev Jayate-Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya : The slogan literally means " Truth alone Truimphs. It is taken from the Hindu scripture of Mundaka Upanishad. It was used by Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya during the British rule to keep the freedom fighters motivated. It has been inscribed at the base of the Asoka's lions capital and a part of our national emblem.

9. Azad Hee Rahein hain, Azad hee rahenga -Chandra Shekhar Azad, one of the most prominent revolutionaries in the history of India's freedom movement, Chandra Shekhar Azad, was a member of Hindustan Republic Association. He has carried out many revolutionary activities including Kakori Train robbery case and killion of P Sauders in Lahore to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. He had pledged that; he would always remain free and never be captured alive by the British.

10. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan-Lal Bahadur Shastri: This slogan hails the inner sentiments and acknowledges the work of our both soldiers and farmers.