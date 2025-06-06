Bakrid 2025 in India: Date, History, Significance, Rituals & How Eid al-Adha Is Celebrated

Eid al-Adha, commonly referred to as Bakrid, is one of the most sacred Islamic festivals celebrated across the globe. The day honours the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his readiness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. Commemorating this profound devotion, Muslims observe the festival with prayers, charity, and animal sacrifice.

When Is Bakrid 2025 in India?

Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival's date varies based on moon sighting. In 2025, Dhul Hijjah began on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on June 6 there.In India, the moon is typically sighted a day later, so Bakrid will be observed on Saturday, June 7, 2025.Arafat Day, which falls a day before Eid, will be marked on June 6 in India.

Historical Background

Eid al-Adha commemorates the divine trial of Prophet Ibrahim, who was instructed in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Isma'il (Ishmael), as a test of obedience to Allah. As Prophet Ibrahim prepared to fulfill this command, Allah intervened and sent a ram to be sacrificed instead. This event, chronicled in the Quran’s Surah As-Saffat (Verses 99–113), signifies divine mercy and faith rewarded.

Significance of Eid al-Adha

This festival embodies the values of submission, trust, and devotion to God. It teaches Muslims to let go of personal attachments, share blessings, and care for the less fortunate.Sacrificing an animal (Qurbani) on this day symbolizes the willingness to make personal sacrifices for the greater good and the community.

Key Rituals and Observances

1. Eid Prayer (Salat al-Eid)

The day begins with a special congregational prayer held in large mosques or open grounds. The prayer includes two rakats followed by a sermon (khutbah). This collective worship reinforces unity and gratitude among the Muslim community.

2. Animal Sacrifice (Qurbani)

One of the main rituals involves sacrificing a goat, sheep, cow, or camel, following Prophet Ibrahim’s example. The meat from the sacrifice is divided into three portions:

One-third for the family

One-third for friends and relatives

One-third for the needy and poor

3. Charity and Distribution

Charity is central to Bakrid. Muslims offer sadaqah (voluntary charity), distribute meat and food, and give gifts to ensure everyone, including the underprivileged, partakes in the joy of Eid.

Celebrations and Festivities

Eid al-Adha is a time for spiritual reflection, family gatherings, and community bonding. Families wear new clothes, prepare festive meals, and visit each other. Special dishes featuring the sacrificed meat are prepared, and homes are filled with warmth and hospitality. This festival is not just about rituals but also about fostering compassion, sharing, and togetherness.

Bakrid 2025 in India will be observed on June 7, with communities uniting in prayer, sacrifice, generosity, and celebration. The day continues to inspire Muslims to reflect on faith, resilience, and the joy of giving.