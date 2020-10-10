Ayurvedic personal care for clean beauty

As the 4th generation of the Baidyanath Group, one of the most trusted names in Ayurveda for India since 1917, Vedika Sharma embodies the same zeal to bring quality Ayurveda solutions to everyone. Adding a new age intelligence to a group executing ancient traditions, her presence forms the perfect blend of expertise for the brand Mantra Herbals.

Combining the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with pioneering manufacturing techniques perfected over a century, Mantra Herbals is an initiative of the Baidyanath Research Foundation that brings hair, skin care and spa products created by combining the best natural practices with modern technology and Baidyanath's 100 year legacy.

A true millennial, she has several interests besides her professional goals. A self-confessed globetrotter who has travelled the world, she is also a PADI certified scuba diver and a trained Kathak dancer. A thorough art enthusiast, she brings a creative and adventurous mindset to the table along with valuable know-how in marketing to the modern consumer.

Vedika shares, "I Come from a marketing background. I was always interested in Ayurveda and wanted to bring alive the concept of clean beauty to the Indian markets. We are an ayurvedic brand born with the idea of clean beauty focused on bringing a perfect blend of time-tested solutions of ayurveda along with technology.

Our products are an answer to everyday personal care needs related to Skin, Body, Hair, Overall Wellness and Spa. While studying abroad I realised that my friends here know more about Ayurveda than my friends back home in India. Also I was always inclined towards Ayurveda and wanted to spread it in personal care space. I realised a void in the market for clean ayurvedic beauty products and that led to the birth of Mantra Herbal."

They provide a 100 per cent vegetarian brand promoting clean beauty and don't use harmful chemicals with eco-friendly packaging. "One of the greatest unique features of the brand is the use of 100 per cent natural ingredients and propagating sustainability.

Our research and development is done by the Baidyanath Research Foundation. In Ayurveda, our body primarily has 5 elements and based on this we have three doshas - Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Where Vata embodies air energy, Pitta embodies fire energy and Kapha embodies water energy and our products are designed in order to balance those doshas and give an effective long term result."

Like every other organisation, they were also impacted by the pandemic and started focussing on online solutions. Taking this as an opportunity, they launched products like hand wash, sanitizer and an immunity kit which are necessities in these COVID-19 times.

After finishing her education, she chose to garner industry experience in the field of marketing at Time Group, Coca Cola and Big FM in India before joining the family business. With high set goals to expand the business, her grit and determination set the brand soaring to great heights.

Responsibility towards society

With a heart of gold, Vedika's empathetic and charitable demeanor leads her to carry forth various philanthropic endeavours. Having been associated with Habitat for Humanity and CRY foundation, she has been a part of Jagran workshops in New Delhi as well as the Balwadi programme where she taught students.

Currently running PT Vishwanath Sharma Charitable trust in UP, Vedika wholeheartedly works towards women's skill development- holding classes for embroidery, needling and vermicomposting. In the future, she seeks to open a charitable trust for the girl child, partnering with her mother.