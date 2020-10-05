Before bed routine to enhance your beauty

Either you shell truckloads of money and consult a reputed beauty expert, or just stay glued to the screen when you come across an article like this. Here is a list of the ultimate beauty habits, which, if followed can enhance your beauty in ways you would have never imagined!

No makeup, please

Going to bed with makeup on is like sending a cordial invite to skin problems. Your skin starts repairing itself when you are asleep. The skin pores open up and a dermatological patching-up happens. But when you have your facial skin shrouded under thick inches of cosmetics, you are only asking for trouble. This will result in spots and acne breakouts.

Hand cream is a must

Every night before hitting the bed, wash your hands with warm water and a mild soap. Pat dry with a soft towel, and then apply hand cream.Make sure you use a thick and less greasy hand cream. This will keep your hands moisturized during the night, and when you wake up next morning, you won't be able to help but fall in love with your hands. Also, hand cream plays a role in reducing skin dryness and roughness.

Toner is a double must

Toner is to your face what your face is to you. It helps restore the natural pH levels of your skin. This ultimately makes your skin resistant to bacteria and other microorganisms, and also cleanses your skin of dirt and impurities. Simply apply a little amount of toner on a cotton pad, and gently rub it on your face and neck.

Don't forget the eye cream

If there is anything in this world which has a beauty that never wanes, it is a pair of women eyes. Remove all your eye makeup and apply an eye cream. An eye cream can do a lot good to your eyes; ingredients like peptides in eye creams can moisturize and hydrate your eyes, and also reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Just ensure you use a lightweight eye cream that contains antioxidants, caffeine, peptides and brighteners.

Tie your hair

It's always best to sleep with your hair tied. No, this is not my personal opinion. When you sleep with your hair tied into a bun or braid it and you can spare yourself the annoyance of tangles and knots in the morning.