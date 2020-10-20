Get long and strong hair

If there is one common dream that most women share, then it is having long, shiny and healthy looking hair. But we have all suffered from lacklustre, brittle, hay-like hair at some of the other points! Split ends, dryness, and frizzy hair are just some of the tell-tale signs of hair damage. Having long, healthy and luscious mane is however not such a difficult task; all you need to do is follow hair care tips and tricks that work for you. Here are a few beauty tips for hair into your lifestyle, and very soon you'd have luscious locks.

Regularly trim your hair

This is one tip your hair stylist is tired of telling you, but believe us, there is no remedy as amazing as regular hair trims. Dead, damaged and split ends are your hair's worst enemy, and the longer you keep them, the more damage they do to your hair. If you care about the health of your hair, it is imperative that you trim your hair at least every six to eight weeks. This simple exercise will ensure that you will not only grow faster but will also look a great deal healthier, shinier and smoother. This little tip also ensures that your hair will grow a lot faster.

Cold water rinse

Giving your hair a cold water rinse is a great way to ensure healthy, lustrous hair. Rinsing your hair with cold water ensures that your cuticles that have opened up during the hair wash are closed. It is necessary to have open hair cuticles while shampooing and conditioning as you want them to thoroughly do their jobs, but once that is done, it is important to seal them shut with a cold water rinse. This ensures that your hair does not get damaged easily. It is also a great way to make sure your hair feels shiny, healthy and frizz free for a longer period of time.

Drink enough water

Water is the cheapest and the best remedy for achieving beautiful and healthy looking hair. It hydrates the body and aids in regulating the circulatory system acts as fodder to the follicles and stimulates hair growth. The lack of water levels in the hair roots and scalp makes your hair brittle and prone to damage thereby slowing down hair growth. Water makes up almost 25% of the weight of a single hair strand and having enough water is a mandate you dare not overlook, as it is the best tip for lustrous hair growth. Drinking at least 2 litres of water a day will help the strength of your hair, increasing growth.

Hot oil treatment

We put our hair through a lot, thanks to all the styling, colouring, heat, detangling and washing. This is why it is very important to restore the damage if you want healthy looking hair. It is about time to paid heed to all the advice your mom and grandma used to bombard you with about oiling your hair regularly. Hot oil massage is the easiest way to pamper your hair to a spa-like treatment at home. It helps to strengthen and prevent dry, brittle hair and also split ends. Hot oil treatments are a great way to stimulate better blood circulation to your hair, promote hair growth, reduce dandruff, frizzy hair and dry scalp.

Use a mild shampoo

The products that you use to wash your hair also play an important role in the health and strength of your hair. It is important to pick a gentle yet clarifying shampoo. Sulphate free shampoos have a low content of chemicals and are perfectly suitable for most hair types.